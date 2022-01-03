Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
DEVELOPING: Trooper Flown To Nearby Hospital Following Head-On Sussex County Crash

Valerie Musson
A trooper was being flown to a nearby hospital following a head-on crash in Sussex County Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.
Photo Credit: Kingwood Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 via Facebook

A trooper was being flown to a nearby hospital following a head-on crash in Sussex County Tuesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The trooper was struck head-on near Stempert Road and Morris Turnpike in Franford shortly before 4:10 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

It was not immediately clear whether the trooper was a pedestrian or driver in the crash, the report says.

A medical helicopter was requested to fly the trooper to a nearby hospital.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately respond to DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

