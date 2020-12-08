DEVELOPING: Person Shot In Apparent Sussex County Hunting Accident

A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday afternoon in an apparent Sussex County hunting accident, state police said.

The incident happened in Wantage off Havens and Lott roads around 12:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

A medevac was requested but the victim was later pronounced dead, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

It is not clear if the incident is related to the annual black bear hunt, happening in Bergen, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Sussex counties.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.