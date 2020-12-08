Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

DEVELOPING: Person Shot In Apparent Sussex County Hunting Accident

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Haven and Lott roads in Sussex County
Haven and Lott roads in Sussex County Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday afternoon in an apparent Sussex County hunting accident, state police said.

The incident happened in Wantage off Havens and Lott roads around 12:30 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

A medevac was requested but the victim was later pronounced dead, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

It is not clear if the incident is related to the annual black bear hunt, happening in Bergen, Hunterdon, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Sussex counties.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.