Cyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Deer In Sussex County

A cyclist was airlifted with serious injuries after being hit by a deer in Sussex County Thursday night, authorities said.

The deer hit the cyclist on Creek Road in Green Township just after 7 p.m., the local fire department said.

The cyclist suffered a brief loss of consciousness and was airlifted to a local hospital, the department said.

The Allamuchy Green First Aid Squad also assisted at the scene.

Last evening as members prepared for our monthly drill, we were dispatched for a bicyclist down on Creek Road.

“Prayers to the patient on a speedy recovery,” the Green Township Fire Department said.

