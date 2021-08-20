Contact Us
Cyclist Airlifted After Being Struck By Deer In Sussex County

A cyclist was airlifted with serious injuries after being hit by a deer in Sussex County Thursday night, authorities said.
The deer hit the cyclist on Creek Road in Green Township just after 7 p.m., the local fire department said.

The cyclist suffered a brief loss of consciousness and was airlifted to a local hospital, the department said.

The Allamuchy Green First Aid Squad also assisted at the scene.

“Prayers to the patient on a speedy recovery,” the Green Township Fire Department said.

