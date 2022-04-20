Crews Douse Massive 2-Alarm House Fire In Sussex County (PHOTOS)

Fire crews worked for hours Tuesday night to douse a massive second-alarm blaze in Sussex County.

The Franklin Fire Department responded to the fully-involved blaze in Hardyston around 10:30 p.m., the company said.

Firefighters worked to douse the blaze while protecting the surrounding structures and dealing with water supply issues.

“Due to the very tight roads in the lake and only one way in and one way out, getting water was a challenge but accomplished very well!” the department said in a social media post.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, the department said.

The scene was cleared about four hours later with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Click here to view additional photos from the scene.

