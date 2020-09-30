Byram PD: Speeding Driver Found With MDMA, Hundreds Of Illegal Pills In Route 206 Traffic Stop

A speeding driver was found with MDMA, hundreds of illegal pills and other paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Sussex County, authorities said.

Jason Pilato was traveling on Route 206 in Byram Township when he was pulled over for speeding on Monday, Sept. 7, police said.

During questioning, officers observed a bag of pills in the vehicle, police said.

A search of Pilato’s vehicle turned up several hundred tablets of various controlled medications, marijuana edibles, a syringe and empty Ziplock bags, police said.

Pilato was arrested and charged with possession of MDMA, possession of Scheduled I-IV controlled dangerous substance and other drug and traffic infractions, according to police.

