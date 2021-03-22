BREAKING: Man With Gun Prompts Lockdown At North Jersey Hospital

A North Jersey hospital was put on lockdown Monday morning after a man with a gun was seen near the premises, initial reports say.

The armed man was seen at one of the buildings near the Newton Medical Center campus on High Street, prompting a police lockdown around 8:55 a.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

One person was taken into custody a short time later for an unknown reason, the report said.

Newton Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

