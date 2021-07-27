Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Boy, 5, Airlifted After Being Hit By Puck At Hopatcong Roller Hockey Rink

Valerie Musson
Hopatcong Ambulance Squad
Hopatcong Ambulance Squad Photo Credit: Hopatcong Ambulance Squad via Facebook

A 5-year-old boy was airlifted with traumatic injuries after he was hit in the head by a puck at a Hopatcong hockey rink, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the Hopatcong Roller Hockey Rink and found the boy bleeding profusely from the head around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, local police said.

The boy was pale and could not respond to verbal commands as officers determined that he had gone into shock, police said.

After administering immediate medical aid, the boy’s color returned and he began responding to verbal commands — however, he “still did not appear lucid,” according to police.

The boy was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with a landing zone at Squire Field for further treatment of his traumatic injuries, police said.

His parents, meanwhile, were taken to the hospital by the police department, who cited safety concerns.

The Hopatcong Ambulance Squad and Fire Department also assisted.

