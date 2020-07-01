Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Authorities: Sussex County Ex-Con Had 140 Pot Plants, Pellet Guns

Cecilia Levine
Steven McKenzie
Steven McKenzie Photo Credit: Sussex County Jail

State Police responding to a domestic dispute found a marijuana grow house that they said was operated by a Sussex County ex-con, authorities said.In addition to 140 marijuana plants, troopers reported finding pellet guns and ammunition -- both of which Steven McKenzie, as a convicted felon, is prohibited from having, they said.

Troopers responding to McKenzie's Stillwater home on June 21 found plastic bags taped over the windows and smelled raw marijuana, the NJ Herald, citing police records, reports.

A warranted search of the home reportedly turned up the plants, along with the two pellet guns and ammo.

McKenzie was being held in the Sussex County Jail pending a detention hearing Wednesday on charges of operating a drug production facility and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

