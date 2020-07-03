Authorities Investigating Sussex County Fire

The cause of a two-alarm fire at a vacant home early Saturday morning in Sussex County remained under investigation hours later.

Flames shot out of a vacant two-story home behind Ballyowen Golf Club on Wheatsworth Road just after 4:40 a.m.

The fire rose to two alarms, bringing firefighters from Franklin, McAfee Pochuck Valley and Hamburg to the scene.

The blaze was under control by 6:40 a.m., fire officials said.

Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Saint Clare’s Emergency Medical Services also responded.

