Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

ATV Driver, Passenger Airlifted With Serious Injuries In Sussex County Crash

Valerie Musson
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: Fair Lawn Police Department

The driver and passenger of an ATV were airlifted with serious injuries after crashing into an embankment in Sussex County over the weekend, state police said.

Thomas Bedell Jr., 49, was driving a Tracker Off Road ATV at a home on Beaver Run Road in Lafeyette when the vehicle hit an embankment and a rock shortly before 4:45 p.m., Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Both Bedell, Jr., of Lafayette and the passenger, Carol Keizer, 45, of Butler, were ejected from the ATV and airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, Goez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

