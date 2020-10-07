15 Nabbed In Major Sussex County Drug Bust; Heroin, Cocaine, More Seized

Newton Police made a total of 15 arrests in a drug bust dubbed “Operation Shutdown,” authorities said.

The arrests are the result of a four-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics stemming from an apartment complex on Sparta Avenue, authorities said in a release.

The execution of a search warrant on an apartment in the Gateway Condos resulted in the discovery of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, suboxone and LSD, authorities said.

On Wednesday, July 8, the following suspects were arrested and charged with various counts of first-, second- and third-degree possession, distribution and intent/conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances:

Kwamain L. Abraham, 30, of Newton

Karon C. Abraham, 29, of Newton

Megan A. Becker, 30, of Newton

Joshua Sliker, 34, of Newton

Stacy Spencer, 56, of Newton

Ronald Sliker, 66, of Newton

Ryan E. Coyle, 33, of Newton

Jonathan M. Figueroa, 25, of Newton

Adam E. Fiedorczyck, 27, of Newton

William DeJesus, 63, of Newton

Raymond L. Adams, 30, of Newton

Caitlin Ream, 30, of Newton

Stephen M. Dagis, 49, of Fredon

Silvia Hourigan, 33, of Newton

Scott O. Wilcox, 28, of Newton

Becker and J. Sliker were also charged with endangering the welfare of children, authorities said.

Both Abrahams, Becker, J. Sliker, Spencer, Coyle, Figueroa, Ream, and Hourigan were lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

R. Sliker, Fiedorczyk, DeJesus, Dagis, Adams and Wilcox were issued summonses and released.

