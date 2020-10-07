Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
15 Nabbed In Major Sussex County Drug Bust; Heroin, Cocaine, More Seized

Valerie Musson
Newton Police
Newton Police Photo Credit: Newton Police via Facebook

Newton Police made a total of 15 arrests in a drug bust dubbed “Operation Shutdown,” authorities said.

The arrests are the result of a four-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics stemming from an apartment complex on Sparta Avenue, authorities said in a release.

The execution of a search warrant on an apartment in the Gateway Condos resulted in the discovery of heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, suboxone and LSD, authorities said.

On Wednesday, July 8, the following suspects were arrested and charged with various counts of first-, second- and third-degree possession, distribution and intent/conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances:

  • Kwamain L. Abraham, 30, of Newton
  • Karon C. Abraham, 29, of Newton
  • Megan A. Becker, 30, of Newton
  • Joshua Sliker, 34, of Newton
  • Stacy Spencer, 56, of Newton
  • Ronald Sliker, 66, of Newton
  • Ryan E. Coyle, 33, of Newton
  • Jonathan M. Figueroa, 25, of Newton
  • Adam E. Fiedorczyck, 27, of Newton
  • William DeJesus, 63, of Newton
  • Raymond L. Adams, 30, of Newton
  • Caitlin Ream, 30, of Newton
  • Stephen M. Dagis, 49, of Fredon
  • Silvia Hourigan, 33, of Newton
  • Scott O. Wilcox, 28, of Newton

Becker and J. Sliker were also charged with endangering the welfare of children, authorities said.

Both Abrahams, Becker, J. Sliker, Spencer, Coyle, Figueroa, Ream, and Hourigan were lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

R. Sliker, Fiedorczyk, DeJesus, Dagis, Adams and Wilcox were issued summonses and released.

