Troopers responded to the accident on the westbound side near milepost 23.2 in Byram Township around 7:55 p.m., NJSP Det. Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

A Hyundai passenger vehicle was heading westbound when it fatally struck a man from Effort, PA, who was crossing the roadway, Lebron said.

The man’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

The accident remains under investigation.

