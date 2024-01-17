Officers, Suspect Treated For Hyperthermia After Pursuit Ends Neck-Deep InAndover Swamp

Joseph M Flood, of Port Jervis, NY, had been eluding police in various jurisdictions but was spotted by police in Andover while on Anover-Mohawk Road in a Chevy Avalanche around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, local police said.

Flood continued south on Andover-Mohawk Road, but fled on food after losing control and hitting a utility pole, Andover police said.

Flood ran through the woods, officers following close behind.

Flood went into a swampy area between Andover-Mohawk Road and Roseville Road, with snow on the ground and temperatures hitting their lowest of the season.

"Flood continued to move about the swamp in an attempt to elude officers," Andover police said in a release. "Upon the arrival of the Byram Township Police Department and additional officers from Andover Township, Flood was contained to the swampy area. Several officers forged through the frigid waters waist to neck deep in order to take Flood into custody."

Flood and the officers from Andover Township and Byram made it back to shore and were treated for hypothermia by Atlantic EMS and Lakeland Emergency Squad ambulances.

Lakeland Emergency Squad took Flood to Newton Medical Center for further evaluation and one officer was taken to Newton Medical Center for evaluation, too.

Due to the frigid temperatures and officers entering into the water, Ice Rescue Teams had been deployed to the scene by Andover Township Fire Department and Byram Township Fire Department. The roadway was closed due to the investigation, low hanging wires and a snapped pole impeding the roadway.

Flood remains in custody with charges pending including being a wanted person out of New York State. The road remains closed while the crews from JCP&L make repairs to the downed pole and wires.

Additional Assisting Agencies: Andover Boro Fire Department, NJSP, Sussex County Sheriff's Department, Sparta Township Police Department, Vernon Police, Andover Twp DPW, Sussex County DPW and Byram Twp DPW.

Investigating officers are Officer Puccio, Detective Haggerty, Lt Kithcart and Chief Danielson.

