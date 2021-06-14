Sussex County Native, High Point Regional HS Grad Anthony James Bush Dies, 29

Sussex County native and High Point Regional High School graduate Anthony James Bush died at his home in Wantage on June 6. He was 29.

Born in Jersey City, Bush grew up in Wantage and participated in the SCARC work program, his obituary says.

Bush was known for his love of all things food and going out to eat.

His greatest love, however, was his family, according to his memorial, which is flooded with condolences from the many individuals whose lives he touched over the years.

“It was my honor to be Anthony’s aide for 3 years,” writes Mary Thompson. “We were a force as a team! There are so many memories I have of my guy.”

“He had me from the get go with that engaging smile and those big brown eyes…Anthony taught me so much, especially not to take myself too seriously. He is in my heart forever.”

Bush is survived by his parents, Linda and Ernest Bush; his brother, Kevin Bush and his wife Lauren; his sisters, Jenifer Hill and her husband Richard, Amy Bush, Emily Dyer and her husband Michael, and Laura Laauwe and her husband Paul as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Bush’s visitation was held June 9 at Pinkel Funeral Home on Bank Street in Sussex.

Donations can be made in Bush’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice (99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860).

