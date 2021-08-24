Sussex County Native, Electronic Musician Joseph Graziano Dies At Age 25

Sussex County native and electronic musician Joseph Michael Graziano died August 19 at the age of 25.

Born in Newton, Graziano later moved to Maryland and graduated from Old Mill Senior High School in Millersville, his obituary says.

Graziano had started a new job as an inventory specialist at Giant Supermarkets just a few weeks before his death, his memorial says.

In his free time, Graziano loved creating electronic music and playing video games.

Graziano is survived by his parents, John and Bridgette; his siblings, Terrence Herbert, Nicholas Graziano and his wife Denise and Rachel Graziano; nephews, Shayne, James, William and Dominick, nieces Jessie and Deonna, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Graziano’s services will be held August 29 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home on Main Street in Franklin.

