Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Breaking News: Prosecutor: NJ Boy, 14, Driving Stolen Car Shot Dead By PA Man
Obituaries

Sussex County Native, Electronic Musician Joseph Graziano Dies At Age 25

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Sussex County native and electronic musician Joseph Michael Graziano died August 19 at the age of 25.
Sussex County native and electronic musician Joseph Michael Graziano died August 19 at the age of 25. Photo Credit: Facebook/Joey Graziano

Sussex County native and electronic musician Joseph Michael Graziano died August 19 at the age of 25.

Born in Newton, Graziano later moved to Maryland and graduated from Old Mill Senior High School in Millersville, his obituary says.

Graziano had started a new job as an inventory specialist at Giant Supermarkets just a few weeks before his death, his memorial says.

In his free time, Graziano loved creating electronic music and playing video games.

Graziano is survived by his parents, John and Bridgette; his siblings, Terrence Herbert, Nicholas Graziano and his wife Denise and Rachel Graziano; nephews, Shayne, James, William and Dominick, nieces Jessie and Deonna, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Graziano’s services will be held August 29 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home on Main Street in Franklin.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.