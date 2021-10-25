Sussex County Native, Beloved Father William VanGorden Dies Suddenly At 31

Sussex County native and beloved father William D. VanGorden died suddenly at Newton Medical Center on Oct. 21. He was 31.

Born in Newton, VanGorden grew up in Sussex County before settling in Lords Valley, PA, his obituary says.

VanGorden was known for his love of sports, including the NY Mets, LA Lakers, Dallas Cowboys and UFC Champion Connor McGregor, as well as TV series Trailer Park Boys and Sons of Anarchy, according to his memorial.

Above all, VanGorden was remembered for embracing his role as a loving father to daughter, Amelia Anastasia May Van Gorden, and step-daughters, Lilly Barker and Avery Ashley.

More than $1,310 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Monday for VanGorden’s final expenses.

“Billy was the most loving, caring, compassionate person who always made sure his family came first and was provided for,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Samantha Coursen.

“On behalf of his fiancé Destiny we are asking for Donations to the family to cover any sort of expenses that may arise following the loss of Billy.”

In addition to his fiancé and daughters, VanGorden is survived by his brother, Joseph VanGorden; his two sisters, Nicole VanGorden and Lalina VanGorden; his nieces and nephews, Teigan, Travis, John, Bentley, and Rivers; and his maternal grandmother, Mary Van Orden.

VanGorden’s memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Pinkel Funeral Home on Bank Street in Sussex.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Helping William VanGorden’s Family’ on GoFundMe.

