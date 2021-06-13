Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
Obituaries

Sussex County Jeep Driver, 18, Dead In Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jonathan Fett
Jonathan Fett Photo Credit: Jon Fett Instagram photo

An 18-year-old Jeep driver died in a Sussex County crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Routes 519 and 650 in Wantage around 1:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Jonathan Fett of Wantage, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee going west on 650 when he was struck by a GMC Sierra going north on 519, the sergeant said.

Fett was killed while the 42-year-old GMC driver and his adult passenger were uninjured. 

More than $3,000 had been raised for the Fett family on a GoFundMe as of Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Fett

GoFundMe photo

The accident remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.