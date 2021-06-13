Sussex County Jeep Driver, 18, Dead In Crash

An 18-year-old Jeep driver died in a Sussex County crash early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Routes 519 and 650 in Wantage around 1:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.

Jonathan Fett of Wantage, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee going west on 650 when he was struck by a GMC Sierra going north on 519, the sergeant said.

Fett was killed while the 42-year-old GMC driver and his adult passenger were uninjured.

More than $3,000 had been raised for the Fett family on a GoFundMe as of Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Fett GoFundMe photo

The accident remains under investigation.

