Sussex County Business Owner, 'Dedicated Family Man’ Robert Misner Dies Suddenly At 34

Sussex County business owner and dedicated family man Robert James Misner died suddenly at his home on Oct. 10. He was 34.

Born in Dover, Misner spent time in Netcong, Hopatcong and Sparta before moving to Newton, where he lived at the time of his death, his obituary says.

Misner was the owner and operator of Misner Sealcoating of Sparta and an active member of Every Nation New Jersey Church of Morris Plains.

Misner was remembered as a “quiet and dedicated family man” who loved spending time with those closest to him.

Misner is survived by his mother Sheri Misner-Borg and his step father Paul Masser, his father Robert Keith Misner, his paternal grandmother Evelyn Heinrich and his maternal grandmother Shelia Davis, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Misner’s celebration of life will be held Oct. 16 at Every Nation New Jersey Church on Gibraltar Road in Morris Plains.

Donations can be made in Misner’s memory to Every Nation New Jersey Church.

Click here for the full obituary of Robert James Misner.

