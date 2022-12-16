Sudden Death Of Devoted Sussex County Mom Of Four At 46 Prompts Wave Of Community Support

Support is on the rise for the family of beloved Sussex County mother of four Catherine VanderMark, who died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Dec. 10 aged 46.

Born in Newton, Catherine was a lifelong resident of Sussex County, her obituary says.

Catherine will forever be remembered for her incredibly caring and compassionate soul, as well as her unending love for her four children, Kimberley VanderMark, Kelsey Smith, Jasmyne Smith, and Hailey Babcock.

In addition to her children, Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Babcock; her father, Frank VanderMark; her brothers, Chris Crane, Frank Crane, and Jerry VanderMark; her sisters, Melissa VanDunk and Cindy VanderMark; and three grandchildren.

Meanwhile, more than $300 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Catherine’s funeral expenses.

“My name is Raymond, my wife passed suddenly in her sleep the morning of December 10, 2022,” reads the campaign. “We were homeless and living with family so money is a bit tight right now but she deserves to have a nice service. Anything will help give my wife a nice final goodbye.”

Catherine’s funeral will be held at Pinkel funeral home in Sussex on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

“She was loved by many,” reads the fundraiser, “a grandma [to] 3 [and] expecting more. Any penny helps, thank you.”

