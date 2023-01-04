'She Fought Hard Every Day:' Sussex County Resident Danielle Murray Dies After Long Illness, 33

Sussex County resident Danielle Murray died at Overlook Hospital in Summit after a long illness on Monday, Dec. 26. She was 33.

Born in Seoul, South Korea, Danielle moved to Sussex County in 1990, her obituary says.

She then moved with her family to Colorado Springs before returning to Sussex County, where she had resided for the past 20 years.

Danielle graduated from High Point Regional High School and worked for Atlantic Health in Morristown as an Administrative Assistant, according to her memorial.

Danielle had a “heart of gold” and will forever be remembered for her endless generosity and kindness, which knew no bounds, as she was an organ donor who gave the gift of life.

“This love continues towards others,” reads Danielle’s obituary. “Her spirit will live on in the many lives she will touch through this generous gift to others.”

Danielle is survived by her loving mother, Brenda Crites; her brother, Drew Murray, and her other siblings, Sean Crites, Katelin Crites, Bryan Murray and John Murray; and many more.

Meanwhile, more than $1,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched out of Utica, MI, for Danielle’s funeral expenses before donations had been shut off.

"Danielle passed away on December 26th after a long battle with her health," the fundraiser says. "Danielle’s death was very unexpected and that makes any death harder on the family."

Danielle’s memorial service will be held at Pinkel Funeral Home in Sussex on Saturday, Jan. 7.

“Danielle was a great person, full of joy life and happiness," the campaign says. "To all that knew her you wouldn’t know she was ever sick, because she had an amazing outlook on life, was a very strong woman, and she fought hard every day.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Danielle Murray.

