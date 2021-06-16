Contact Us
Funeral Services Set For Jonathan Fett, Sussex HS Senior Killed In Crash Days Before Graduation

Valerie Musson
Jonathan Fett
Funeral arrangements have been made for Jonathan Tyler Fett, the Sussex County high school senior killed in a crash days before he was set to graduate.

Fett, 18, was behind the wheel of a Jeep Grand Cherokee going west on Rt. 650 when he was fatally struck by a GMC Sierra going north on Rt. 519 in Wantage around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

Fett, a lifelong Wantage resident, was less than a week away from his graduation at Sussex County Technical School, his obituary says.

Fett, known as an “amazing” son and older brother, worked as a farmhand at Brodhecker Farm in Hampton and the Katterman Farm in Wantage.

He was also known for his admirable work ethic and his love for cars, music, animals, sports, weightlifting, fishing and hunting, his memorial says.

Fett had planned to enlist in the United States Marine Corps after graduation, his obituary says.

“Jonathan will always be remembered as a great friend who was always willing to help anyone,” reads his memorial.

More than $28,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Fett’s final expenses.

Fett is survived by his mother, Sandi (Pfeifer) Fett and father, Michael Fett; younger siblings Christopher, Kevin, Isabella, and Matthew Fett; grandparents Kenneth and Ginger Pfeifer and Steven and Kathy Fett; uncles Russ, Wayne, and Kurt Pfeifer; aunts Bonnie Schwartz and Lisa Nicastro, as well as his dog, Shelby.

Fett’s funeral will be held Thursday at the Ferguson Funeral Home on Third Street in Sussex.

Click here for the full obituary.

