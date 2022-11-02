Beloved Sussex County Resident, ‘True Artist’ Annahy Perez Dies Suddenly At Age 20

Beloved artist Annahy Ponce Perez died suddenly on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at her Sussex County home. She was 20.

Born in Englewood, Perez was raised in Mexico before moving back to Englewood and settling in Stanhope, her obituary says.

Perez enjoyed cooking and was well-known for her artistic abilities.

“She was a true artist and had the ability to recreate paintings simply by sight,” reads her memorial.

More than $12,700 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Friday for Perez’s funeral expenses.

Perez leaves behind her mother, Martina Perez Aparisio; her father, Isaias Ponce Torres; siblings, Isaias Ponce Perez, Jr. and Genesis Ponce Perez, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Perez’s visitation was held Monday, Feb. 7 at Morgan Funeral Home on Main Street in Netcong.

“Annahy was warm and loving,” reads a tribute on her memorial. “She brought sunshine into everyone's life. There are tears now but I know there will be smiles as we remember Annahy.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Annahy’s Funeral’ on GoFundMe.

