Beloved Sussex County Addiction Recovery Advocate Connor Bubigkeit Dies After Own Battle At 30

Beloved Sussex County native and addiction recovery advocate Connor Matthew Bubigkeit died following his own long battle on Dec. 2 at the age of 30.

Born in Port Jervis, NY, Bubigkeit lived in Montague before settling in Andover Township last year, his obituary says.

Bubigkeit graduated from Port Jervis High School in 2010 and went on to attend Penn State University, his memorial says.

Bubigkeit worked as a conduction with Conrail of Camden and loved playing sports, especially golf, in his free time.

Bubigkeit was also remembered for his passion for helping others through their own addiction struggles and would frequently speak at meetings.

“Throughout Connor’s fight with addiction, he became very active with helping others with their recovery and speaking quite often at meetings throughout the area,” reads his memorial.

Bubigkeit is survived by his loving parents, Roy and Lori (nee McCallum) Bubigkeit; his grandmother, Carol McCallum; his uncle, John McCallum; his aunt, Marilyn and husband, Joel Mastandrea, as well as numerous extended family members and close friends.

Bubigkeit is also survived by his loving partner, Samantha Rizzo, who shared grief at his passing in a heartfelt social media post:

“You were my person. My guy. My best friend. My soulmate. My future,” Rizzo writes.

“We loved each other so much and I will always cherish every memory since the day we met. You are at peace.”

Bubigkeit’s memorial service was held Tuesday at Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home on Main Street in Newton.

Donations can be made in Bubigkeit’s memory to the Center for Prevention and Counseling. www.centerforprevention.org

“Love your person, because we are all on borrowed time,” writes Rizzo.

“And be kind to people, you never know what battles they could be masking.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Connor Matthew Bubigkeit.

