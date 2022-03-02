Beloved North Jersey Mom Killed In Head-On Crash Was COVID Emergency Room Nurse, Dedicated EMT

A beloved North Jersey mother of two killed in a brutal head-on crash earlier this week was a COVID-19 emergency room nurse and a dedicated EMT.

Erin Sue Moore, 41, was pronounced dead at Newton Memorial Hospital following a head-on crash on Route 181 in Sparta on Jan. 30, DailyVoice.com reported.

A native of Texas, Moore moved to New York City to pursue a career in the arts after graduating from A&M Consolidated in College Station in 1999, her obituary says.

Moore tried out several different jobs like bartending and nannying before finding her perfect fit when she began training to become an EMT, which was her “heart’s calling,” her memorial says.

After becoming a certified RN, Moore juggled her BSN courses while working as a nurse in a pediatric office and an elementary school.

Moore continued to excel in her career when she worked as a COVID-19 nurse in an emergency room and eventually joined the labor and delivery team, her memorial says.

“Her light shining brightest, she held hands, educated, supported and encouraged women through one of the most difficult and miraculous times of their lives,” reads her obituary.

Meanwhile, an astonishing $46,000 had been raised for the family on GoFundMe as of Thursday, more than doubling the campaign’s initial $20,000 goal in just one day.

“As most of you know by now our town suffered an unimaginable loss this week with the passing of Erin Moore when her vehicle was hit head-on as she drove to work,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Danielle Wilkinson.

“Erin was a fierce momma bear who coached her girls at flag football, nursed the world back to health during a global pandemic, fought for women's rights, loved animals, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harry Potter, Target, Starbucks and horror movies.”

Moore leaves behind her husband, Eddie; young daughters, Rylee and Mackenzie; mother, Kathy Jones; sister, Kerie Angele; brother-in-law, Leo Angele; nephew, Leo; niece, Lindsay; as well as numerous extended family members and countless close friends, several of whom shared their grief on social media.

A MealTrain launched for the Moore family had raised more than $10,000.

Moore’s funeral will be held Feb. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta on Main Street in Sparta.

“This woman was strong, brave, smart, passionate, loving,” reads a Facebook post from Pamela Reber. “A fighter, an inspiration. An amazing mom to 2 beautiful little girls. A friend who wasn't afraid to tell you how she saw it.”

“Hug your friends and make sure they know you love them.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help for the Moore Family’ on GoFundMe.

