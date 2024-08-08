NJ Woman Arrested Twice In One Night After Trying To Bite Police, Urinating On Floor: Police

As Katelyn Lewandosky left a party near 151 Lackawanna Dr., she began screaming and banging on doors, and was located by officers yelling in the roadway, Byram Township police said.

Lewandosky appeared agitated and intoxicated and continued to act unruly in the roadway as officers tried to deescalate the situation, police said. She began flailing her arms, pushing past officers into oncoming traffic, police said. While being arrested, Lewandowsky resisted and kicked the patrol vehicle door, police said.

While in the processing room at the police station, Lewandosky intentionally urinated on the floor, authorities said. After she was released to family, Lewandowsky got out of the vehicle and was again screaming on the street, police said. She lunged at police at attempted to bite them, police said.

She was charged with multiple counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and one count of harassment. She was released pending a court date, police said.

