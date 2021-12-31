Weapons Arsenal Sends NJ White Supremacist To Federal Prison For 62 Months

A Sussex County man who was once stabbed in a biker bar brawl was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for an assortment of illegal weapons and ammo found by authorities after he crashed his van.

Joseph Rubino, 59, of Lafayette Township, will have to serve just about all of the 62-month sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system. He remained temporarily held at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia on New Year's Eve pending assignment to a long-term facility.

NJ State Police said they spotted some of the arsenal in a white Chevy Express van driven by Rubino after it crashed into a tree off Route 80 in Allamuchy on July 24, 2019.

A medical chopper took Rubino and his passenger to Morristown Medical Center, the NJSP said at the time.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was notified.

Authorities subsequently raided Rubino’s home and searched the van – along with a trailer that it was pulling – after obtaining warrants.

Collectively they reported finding:

Intratec Arms Model TEC-DC9 semi-automatic assault handgun;

Cobray Arms Mac-11 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol with a high-capacity magazine;

Keltec CMR30 .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle loaded with 16 .22 caliber hollow-point cartridges;

High Standard Derringer .22 caliber double-barrel handgun;

Polymer 80 9mm semi-automatic handgun;

Ithaca M-66 20-gauge single shotgun;

Remington Model 700 .223 caliber bold action rifle with scope;

Thompson Center .50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle with scope;

Remington Model 870 Wingmaster 12-gauge pump shotgun;

New England Firearms 20-gauge single-shot shotgun;

Remington Model 760 .300 Savage pump rifle;

Glenfield Mod 60 .22 LR caliber semi-automatic rifle;

Two sawed-off double-barrel shotgun barrels;

Several high-capacity magazines;

Several silencers;

An assault rifle scope;

A grenade launcher;

A ballistics vest;

Additional ammo of various calibers.

Federal authorities said they also found:

• 15 pounds of pot;

• 2½ ounces of meth;

• 200 marijuana vape cartridges;

• Bumper stickers with common white supremacist and neo-Nazi “SS Bolts” symbols;

• a “N****r Owner’s Manual,” with racist material that purported to be an instruction manual for owning a slave.

Rubino reportedly was stabbed in a fight with Hell’s Angels at a Warren County bar in January 2014. He and his wife later filed a lawsuit against the club.

Special agents with the ATF investigated the case, which was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Vera Varshavsky of his Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark. The Sussex and Warren county prosecutor's offices assisted, federal authorities said.

