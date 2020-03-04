'Unbelievable': Sparta Officers Help Mom Deliver Baby At Home

A new mom from Sparta is sharing the intense experience of delivering her baby in her own home -- but not without the help of three police officers.

Lindsey Schlott and her husband, Brad Scheller, were concerned that COVID-19 precautions would prevent them from being together during the birth of their child.

“I was pretty panicked about the idea of my husband not being there," Schlott told Daily Voice.

"When I saw that there was a possibility that my husband wasn’t gonna be there, I thought, ‘I don’t want to do this by myself.’”

On the evening of March 24, the couple talked with their doula and obstetrician about techniques that could help to induce labor and, well, those ended up working a bit too well.

When Schlott’s labor progressed and the doctor told them to come to the hospital, she realized it was too late.

“Around 9:30 the contractions started to get more intense ...but between 10:00 and 10:30 it was like, all of a sudden a switch flipped, and they were back-to-back."

In a moment of panic, Scheller called his mother-in-law, who instructed him to dial 911 immediately.

Schlott, on the other hand, said she had "planned out everything" and was resting on the floor of the bathroom while talking with her doctor on her Apple Watch.

A few minutes later, Sparta police officers Brian Porter, Chris Favaro and Cpl. Kurt Morris pulled up.

The officers followed the doctor’s instructions and broke Schlott’s amniotic sac using Morris’ knife.

Dylan Charlie Scheller was born at 12:10 a.m. after just two pushes.

Schlott and her newborn son rode in an ambulance to Morristown Medical Center for follow-up tests, which came back normal.

The officers left, but not before gifting Schlott with a few mementos, including the knife used to break her amniotic sac as well as one of the officers' bracelets that she says became “a little bit saturated” during the process.

Fortunately, things have since calmed down in the couple's home.

“This is our first, so it’s a giant learning experience," said Schlott.

"But he’s great, he’s healthy and he’s learning how to sleep and eat on a little bit of a schedule.”

