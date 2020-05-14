Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Sussex County School Among 5 In U.S. To Benefit From $1M Donation

Valerie Musson
Peters Valley School of Craft in Layton, Sussex County
Peters Valley School of Craft in Layton, Sussex County Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Five craft schools throughout the U.S. including one in New Jersey have been selected to share a $1 million donation in an effort to stay above water during the COVID-19 crisis, reports say.

Peters Valley School of Craft in Sussex County will use its share of the funds from an anonymous donor to “provide stipends directly to the teaching artists whose workshops were canceled as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The anonymous donation will benefit hundreds of artists nation and worldwide at schools including Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine, Penland School of Craft in North Carolina, Pilchuck Glass School in Washington state and Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Tennessee, officials said.

The schools that were selected have been collaborating since 2012 to boost national craft school education efforts. More recently, the prestigious facilities worked together to learn from each other about how to move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic, reports say.

“In total over 550 artists will benefit from this support, across the country and internationally, and helps recognize the time spent preparing and planning their workshops,” the post said.

