Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
Return to your home site

Menu

Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Nearby Towns

  • North Passaic
    serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
News

Lottery Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Sussex County

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
QuickChek on Route 23 South in Sussex
QuickChek on Route 23 South in Sussex Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning lottery ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Sussex County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball was sold at QuickChek on Route 23 South in Sussex.

The winning numbers were: 10, 15, 20, 49, and 53. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Multiplier Multiplier was 05.

The lucky winner will take home the $10,000 third-tier prize.

A second third-tier prize-winning ticket was sold at Citgo on Center Square Road in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $91 million, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 11 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Sussex Daily Voice!

Serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.