Lottery Ticket Good For $10K Sold In Sussex County

A winning lottery ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Sussex County.

A ticket matching four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball was sold at QuickChek on Route 23 South in Sussex.

The winning numbers were: 10, 15, 20, 49, and 53. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Multiplier Multiplier was 05.

The lucky winner will take home the $10,000 third-tier prize.

A second third-tier prize-winning ticket was sold at Citgo on Center Square Road in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

The Mega Millions jackpot now totals $91 million, and the next drawing will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at 11 p.m.

