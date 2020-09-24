LAWSUIT: Sussex County Kickboxing Studio Owner Blames Murphy For Failed Business Amid Pandemic

The owner of a kickboxing studio has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Phil Murphy claiming one of his Executive Orders violated part of the state’s Disaster Control Act -- forcing her to close her business.

Darlene Pallay, owner of CKO Kickboxing in Franklin (Sussex County), claims the Governor’s signing of Executive Order 104 on March 19 failed to abide by part of the act that requires businesses to be compensated in the event of forced closure, NJ.com reports.

“[Murphy] did not follow the law, because he did not order that the affected property owners be compensated, forcing private owners to pay for a public benefit," said Robert W. Ferguson, one of Pallay’s lawyers. "In essence, the governor’s edicts, as he has ruled for the last six months, have been paid for by New Jersey’s small businesses.”

The suit also states that as per the DCA, Murphy is mandated to set up a board for every county with at least three members, dedicated to emergency compensation. The ultimate goal would be giving “reasonable compensation” to those whose businesses have been “taken or used,” the report says.

CKO Kickboxing and other businesses deemed non-essential -- including gyms -- were forced closed on March 16. Pallay’s studio had been hosting outdoor classes at 25 percent capacity beginning in June.

The suit — filed with help from Rescue New Jersey — says Pallay’s outdoor kickboxing classes failed to generate adequate revenue due to the capacity limit and that the result was a violation of the U.S. and New Jersey constitutions, which state, "private property cannot be taken for public use without just compensation,” according to the report.

Rescue New Jersey is a new group whose members consist of “Morris and Sussex County residents who were inspired by the concerns of state Sen, Joe Pennacchio, (R-26) of the impact of Murphy’s executive orders overall on the rights and quality of life of New Jersey’s families and businesses,” the report says.

