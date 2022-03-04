Hurt, Stranded Swan Rescued From Lake Musconetcong Dam (PHOTOS)

Emergency crews spent hours braving treacherous conditions to rescue a stranded swan that was found hurt and unable to fly on Lake Musconetcong Thursday, authorities said.

The bird was found stranded at a dam along the lake "at least 15 or 20 feet out of reach," according to the Netcong Police Department and St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison.

Animal control officers worked for several hours to rescue the swan, which was "in a very difficult location under a bridge on the dam," St. Hubert's said.

"The rushing water and slippery surface made the rescue all the more challenging."

The bird was then taken to the Raptor Trust for treatment and will be released in a safe location close to where it was found once fully healed, authorities said.

The Netcong Fire Dept. also assisted with the rescue, police said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

