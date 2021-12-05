Former Hopatcong Mayor Fined More Than $22K For Storing Porn On Gov. Equipment, Report Says

Former Hopatcong Mayor Cliff Lundin has been fined more than $22,000 by a state ethics panel for utilizing government equipment to look at and save pornography while overseeing the group in charge of the state’s soil control rules, a new report says.

Lundin was first accused by the state Attorney General's Office in an Oct. 2017 complaint before he resigned from his role about five months later, NJHerald reports.

In total, Lundin is accused of looking at dating sites and downloading "at least 122 prurient images of nude or naked males,” according to the report.

Read the full report from New Jersey Herald.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.