Family Of Hamburg Man Killed In Lafayette Crash Sues For Wrongful Death

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the family of a Hamburg man who died in a car crash in Lafayette last August, reports say.

Bassirou “Bass” Diaite, 33, was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center after the August 5 crash on Route 15. He died 26 days later, NJHerald reports.

The lawsuit, which was filed in state Superior Court in Sussex County on June 9, alleges that the drivers involved in the crash — Joseph Crilley, 30, of Hampton and James Ziniewicz of Newton — were driving recklessly when Crilley’s tow truck collided with the back of Ziniewicz’s Honda Civic Hatchback while Diaite was in the backseat.

While Ziniewicz died at the scene of the crash, Crilley was believed to be high on fentanyl and other drugs during the crash and is facing several criminal charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide, authorities said.

Also named in the suit is the trucking company, West Jersey Enterprises — better known as Hayden’s Towing and Repair in Sparta — as well as business owner/operator Christopher Hayden and registered facility agent, William Kehoe, the report says.

The lawsuit further alleges that Crilley crossed over the double-yellow lines and that both drivers ultimately failed to stay in their lane and observe the road properly.

Toxicology reports showed that Crilley had Xanax, fentanyl and heroin in his system during the crash, authorities said. Several wax folds and a glass smoking device with suspected heroin were also located on the drivers’ seat and driver-side floor of his truck.

Click here for more from NJHerald.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.