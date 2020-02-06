DWI Sussex County Driver With Record Hits Car, Totals His Own

A man from Wantage with a substantial criminal record was drunk when he struck a vehicle on Route 23 and totaled his own, reports say.

Jeffrey Salazar, 50, was driving northbound in a Dodge pickup truck near Tractor Supply when he swerved into traffic and collided with a silver Toyota on Thursday, May 28 around 6:30 p.m., New Jersey Herald reports.

The Toyota’s passenger side was severely damaged; however, neither the identity of the driver nor the extent or their injuries has been disclosed, the report says.

Witnesses told police Salazar ran a black vehicle off of the road before striking the Toyota. Another said he nearly struck the Toyota a second time while backing up and continuing on Route 23.

His vehicle broke down from damages near Central School Road, about half a mile from the scene of the crash, and Salazar was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the NJ Herald says.

Salazar was previously arrested for drunk driving in August 2013; he subsequently urinated on the floor and exposed himself to an office at Hamburg police headquarters, reports said.

A few weeks later, Salazar was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of a government function after using racial slurs and loudly and deliberately passing gas at Hamburg Municipal Court, authorities said.

He made threats toward a detective from the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office who was investigating an excavator fire in December 2013, authorities said.

Salazar served 434 days in county jail before admitting to starting the excavator fire and pleading guilty to arson in February 2015, authorities said. He was sentenced to two years probation the following month.

