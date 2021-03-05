Dog Attacked By Rabies-Positive Raccoon In Sussex County

Police in Sussex County have issued a warning to pet owners after a dog was attacked by a rabies-positive raccoon.

The dog was attacked on Reading Road in Hopatcong April 21, and the raccoon tested positive for the virus April 29, the local police department said on Facebook.

Animals with rabies often appear sick or lethargic, may have difficulty swallowing and salivate excessively, police said.

Other animals show no symptoms of the virus.

“We ask all our residents to be alert at all times when outdoors with their pets,” Hopatcong Police said. “DO NOT leave your pet unattended outdoors…An animal with rabies could infect other wild or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.”

Pet owners should avoid allowing their animals to come into contact with wildlife like raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Owners are also encouraged to keep rabies vaccinations up to date — the department’s annual Rabies Clinic is scheduled tor May 22.

“Rabies is a fatal disease,” the deparment said. “Please keep your family and pets safe.”

