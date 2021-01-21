COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s How To Get A Ride To Your Sussex County Appointment For Just $1

Are you looking to make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine but don’t have reliable transportation?

Don’t panic — you have options other than pricey ride-share services.

The Sussex County Division of Senior Services can help you schedule a vaccination appointment at 973-579-0555.

But first, officials suggest contacting Skylands Ride (973-579-0480) to coordinate transportation with your scheduled vaccination date.

Skylands Ride provides on-demand transportation to residents who need to access employment, medical appointments, prescriptions, medical equipment, food, and other essential services — all for just $1 per one-way trip.

The ride service can make sure you’re safely able to get to and from your vaccination appointment at one of the four locations in Sussex County:

For more information, call the county’s COVID-19 hotline (973-579-9488) anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

