COVID-19: Sussex County Officials Announce 3 Cases

Sussex County as of Wednesday afternoon was among three New Jersey counties with no COVID-19 cases.

That changed hours later, when three positive cases were announced in a combined release from Sussex County Freeholder Director Sylvia Petillo and the Sussex County Division of Health.

Officials are working to identify anyone the Frankford, Sparta and Vernon residents came in contact with.

The patients are a 34-year-old Frankford man, 53-year-old Vernon man and an unidentified Sparta resident.

There had been 427 cases in all of New Jersey as of Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy said at a press briefing.

