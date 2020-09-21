COVID-19: Sparta High School Halts Athletics For 2 Weeks After Multiple Cases Emerge

Athletic activities at Sparta High School have been put on hold for two weeks after several COVID-19 cases were reported.

The cases are among members of the football and girls’ soccer teams, the school’s acting superintendent said.

Sports practices are scheduled to resume on Monday, Oct. 5.

“Our intent is to take this action as a proactive measure to protect the health and safety of our student athletes and our coaches,” said Acting Superintendent Patrick McQueeney in a letter on the district website Sunday night. “We are hoping to avoid a potential scenario that could result in a future cancellation of the fall season.”

McQueeney said the individuals who tested positive are being given guidance from the NJSIAA and the New Jersey Department of Health regarding proper quarantine procedures and other precautions.

“The District is coordinating closely with public health officials and following CDC, state, and local health department guidance in order to assure the health and safety of our community,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the Acting Superintendent strongly advises against social gatherings for students and families alike in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

“It has come to our attention that recent reported cases of COVID-19 could be originating from students gathering socially,” he said.

“Engaging in unsafe behaviors that result in the transmission of the virus amongst members of our school community could impact our ability to continue our fall athletic seasons and endanger a potential return to school. Should we receive additional reports of positive cases related to this confirmed case, we will be communicating with those affected teams and individuals and their families directly.”

