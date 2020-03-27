COVID-19: First Death Reported In Sussex County

A 68-year-old Newton woman admitted to the hospital Wednesday was Sussex County's first coronavirus-related fatality, officials said Friday.

Sussex County health officials are locating people who may have come into contact with the patient. Her “close contacts” are being monitored under self-quarantine, officials said.

“Our Division of Health is working around the clock to monitor those residents who may have been exposed to the virus and to help prevent further spread of COVID-19,” Freeholder Director Sylvia Petillo said.

“Our community’s health and safety are of primary concern to the Board of Chosen Freeholders.”

Sussex County has 72 COVID-19 cases with an addition 25 confirmed as of Friday, officials said.

