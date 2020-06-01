Community Rallies For Motorcyclist Airlifted In Sussex County Crash

The community is rallying for a 55-year-old Sussex County recreational football coach and motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a Route 206 crash.

Louis Montana of Branchville was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries after hitting a guardrail while riding his motorcycling on Route 206 in Frankford Township on Wednesday, May 27, authorities said.

In addition to undergoing several surgeries, Montana remains in critical but stable condition.

More than $16,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Monday afternoon.

Montana is known for his involvement in the local community as coach of Kittatinny Midget Football, and spent much of his time after 911 volunteering at Ground Zero, the campaign says.

The funds will go toward medical expenses and the financial support of his wife, Jannine, and his sons, Max and Matteo.

“Louie is a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many,” the fundraiser says.

“Louie is loved by everyone who meets him; he is such a kind and gentle soul.”

Click here to view/donate to the Louis Montana Family Fundraiser.

