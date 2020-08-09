Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sussex Daily Voice serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
9 Staff Members At Sussex County Senior Living Facility Test COVID-19 Positive

Cecilia Levine
Nine staff members at a senior living facility in Sussex County have tested COVID-19 positive, the New Jersey Health Department said.
The outbreak was reported at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen in Newton, and are among 44 new cases in Sussex County betweenAug. 28 and Sept. 4.

Bristol Glen previously had 17 cases among staff members, and one residential case of COVID-19.

Click here for more from the NJ Herald and here for a list of COVID-19 outbreaks at longterm care facilities in New Jersey.

