5 Deaths, 218 Coronavirus Cases Reported At NJ's State-Run Psychiatric Hospitals

Cecilia Levine
Trenton Psychiatric Hospital
Trenton Psychiatric Hospital Photo Credit: Google Maps

New Jersey's four psychiatric hospitals have 218 coronavirus cases including five fatalities, health officials said.

The facility hit the hardest is Trenton Psychiatric Hospital, which reported 104 cases -- 81 employees and 23 patients, according to New Jersey health department spokeswoman Dawn Thomas.

One of those people died and 16 are in an acute-case hospital.

Parsippany's Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital -- which had a total of 339 patients Friday -- 44 employees and 30 patients had COVID-19, Thomas said.

At the state's largest psychiatric hospital, Ancora Psychiatric Hospital in Camden County, 16 employees and nine patients tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. The facility had 289 patients Friday.

At the Ann Klein Forensic Center, located at the Trenton hospital, nine patients and six workers were COVID-19-positive, Thomas said.

A petition launched by workers at Trenton Psychiatric Hospital launched a petition that garnered more than 900 signatures to allow non-essential employees to work remotely.

Ancora and Greystone Park employees reportedly sent letters to NJ.com saying senior management was not being forthcoming with how many people were infected.

The workers reported they lacked ample PPE and said workers at Ancora were discouraged from wearing masks as not to scare the patients, NJ.com says. Greystone employees similarly noted they also lacked PPE and were "fearful for their lives."

Click here for more from NJ.com .

