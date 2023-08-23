Motorcyclist Killed In NY Crash Was Board Member At Sussex County Community College

David Castner, who died in the Saturday, Aug. 19 wreck in Deerkpark, on Route 209, sat on the Board of Trustees at Sussex County Community College.

Castner, of Highland Lakes, was heading south on Route 209 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Third Street. He collided with a pickup truck that was turning onto the highway and was thrown from the vehicle.

Despite attempted life-saving efforts by police and medics, Castner was pronounced dead at Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. New York State Police are investigating the crash.

Castner's bio on the college website says he's a father of three and enjoys snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and riding dirt bikes and motorcycles.

He's spent the last three decades working as a union sheet metal employee and provides continuing education for NJ construction code officials through Rutgers University.

