Manslaughter Charges For Trio In Death Of 1-Year-Old Found In Sussex County Home (Update)

Andover Township residents Stephen M. Dagis, 52, Julie Taylor, 48, and Sarah Vanderbilt, 34, were charged with second-degree reckless manslaughter on Tuesday, August 29, police said in a Wednesday release.

The investigation began around 10:15 a.m. on Friday, August 20, when the Andover Police Department received a call reporting a deceased child at a home on Lake Iliff Road, Daily Voice reported.

Responders confirmed that the child had been dead for an “undetermined amount of time,” Andover Police said.

A follow-up investigation led to the discovery of drugs and paraphernalia inside the home, as well as additional evidence that had been “removed from the residence and relocated off the property,” according to police.

The three were initially charged with child endangerment and various drug offenses. Dagis and Taylor were also charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction, and tampering with evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing. All three were being held in the Morris County Correctional Facility awaiting appearances in Sussex County Superior Court.

