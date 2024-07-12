Man Stole Generator, Gas Can During July 4 Parade Setup: Sparta PD

At 7:46 a.m., officers responded to the Mohawk Avenue school for a report of a theft and met with the Sparta Elks Club, who said their generator and 5-gallon gas can had been stolen, Sparta police said in a release.

Police obtained surveillance footage showing Daniel Waitzman taking the generator and placing it in his pickup truck before fleeing the scene, officers said. The generator and gas can were still in Waitzman's struck when he was arrested, police said.

Waitzman was charged with theft of moveable property and was released pending a court appearance, police said.

