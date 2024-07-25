Man Stabbed A Knife Into Picnic Table At Community Event: Franklin Borough PD

On Saturday, June 29, Christian Hansen initiated an argument at the Franklin Nite community event with four other men at a basketball court near a live entertainment area by Franklin Pond, Franklin Borough police said. During the dispute, Hansen brandished a folding a knife and drove it into a nearby picnic table in full view of families and children, police said.

Hansen was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, authorities said.

