Man Sentenced For Assault On Sussex County Police Officer

Jose Lopez was sentenced to 180 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility and two years of probation on Friday, Dec. 1, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray announced.

Lopez pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 5 to aggravated assault as well as aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer.

He admitted to “purposefully or knowingly causing significant bodily injury to a person who with respect to the actor, meets the definition of a victim of domestic violence and purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury to a law enforcement officer,” Murray said.

In addition to jail time and probation, Lopez is also required to complete batter’s intervention and anger management programs, provide a DNA sample, and pay fines and fees.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Sussex and receive free news updates.