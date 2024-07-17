Man Busted For Stealing From Scrapyard: Byram Township Police

In December 2023 and last month, Raimos Scrap Iron and Metal in Stanhope told officers they had video surveillance of a person breaking into and stealing from their scrapyard, Byram Township police.

During an investigation, police were able to recover numerous pieces of evidence. On Tuesday, July 2, police learned their suspect, Anthony Roselle had been arrested for theft by the Reddington Township Police and was lodged at the Warren County Jail, officers said

Roselle was charged with multiple counts of theft and burglary and criminal conspiracy, police said. He is due back in court later this month, police said.

