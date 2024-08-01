Man Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop: Franklin Borough Police

While officers were initially approaching his vehicle, Shaun Cancelliere drove away and managed to elude law enforcement, Franklin Borough police said in a release. Nearby agencies were notified to be on the lookout for Cancelliere and he was located by the Andover Township Police Department, officers said.

Cancelliere was charged with eluding and disorderly conduct, police said. He was lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending an appearance in Sussex County Superior Court, police said.

