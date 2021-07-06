'They Lost Everything:' Support Surges For Family Of 7 Displaced In Sussex County House Fire

Support is surging for a family of seven after a fire tore through their Sussex County home over the weekend.
A grandmother, daughter and five children ages 6 to 17 lost everything after their rental home in Newton was ravaged by fire Saturday around 5 p.m., according to a GoFundMe launched by Emily Perez.
Fire departments in Byram and Stillwater helped to douse the blaze and provide mutual aid, ensuring that everyone escaped safely — including the family’s dog.
“They lost everything!” Perez writes. “Some didn't even have shoes when they left the home.”
More than $3,500 had been donated to the fundraiser as of Monday morning.
The family received emergency funds from Red Cross that covered two nights at a local hotel and some toiletries — however, they’re still in dire need of ongoing monetary support, Perez says.
“It goes without saying that this family is in great need of support,” reads the fundraiser.
“Monetary donations [are] what most needed at this time of uncertainty,” Perez wrote in a Sunday update.
Click here to view/donate to ‘Newton House Fire Displaces Family of 7’ on GoFundMe.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.