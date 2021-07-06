'They Lost Everything:' Support Surges For Family Of 7 Displaced In Sussex County House Fire

Support is surging for a family of seven after a fire tore through their Sussex County home over the weekend.

A grandmother, daughter and five children ages 6 to 17 lost everything after their rental home in Newton was ravaged by fire Saturday around 5 p.m., according to a GoFundMe launched by Emily Perez.

Fire departments in Byram and Stillwater helped to douse the blaze and provide mutual aid, ensuring that everyone escaped safely — including the family’s dog.

Last night Byram Fire was dispatched into the town of Newton, for a structure fire. Once on scene, 43-Rescue 3 assisted in filling air bottles. Due to the heat, we also provided manpower for overhaul. Posted by Byram Twp Fire Department on Sunday, June 6, 2021

Yesterday Stillwater Fire was requested mutual aid into the Town of Newton for a structure fire. 42 Engine and 42... Posted by Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Company on Sunday, June 6, 2021

“They lost everything!” Perez writes. “Some didn't even have shoes when they left the home.”

More than $3,500 had been donated to the fundraiser as of Monday morning.

The family received emergency funds from Red Cross that covered two nights at a local hotel and some toiletries — however, they’re still in dire need of ongoing monetary support, Perez says.

“It goes without saying that this family is in great need of support,” reads the fundraiser.

“Monetary donations [are] what most needed at this time of uncertainty,” Perez wrote in a Sunday update.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Newton House Fire Displaces Family of 7’ on GoFundMe.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.